COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The parents of Jamal Sutherland and members of the National Action Network will urge the passing of two bills in the General Assembly.

Together, they will announce support for passing the Jamal Sutherland Excessive Force Bill and the Hate Crimes Bill, both of which are waiting for debate in the SC Senate.

Sutherland, who was experiencing mental health issues, was tased and pepper-sprayed by Charleston County deputies in January 2021. It ultimately led to his death.

South Carolina is currently one of only two states without a hate crime law.

Following a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the State House, the group will walk to Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office to hand-deliver a letter calling on him to appoint a special prosecutor in Sutherland’s death.

That press conference will begin at noon.