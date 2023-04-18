Assistant Chief Greg Gomes to become North Charleston’s next police chief | Photo courtesy North Charleston Police Department

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department’s next police chief will be sworn in during a ceremony held next week.

Mayor Keith Summey announced earlier this month that Assistant Chief Greg Gomes would replace the department’s outgoing chief Reggie Burgess when he retired in May.

Burgess planned to retire this spring so that he could focus on his run for North Charleston mayor.

The swearing-in will take place inside North Charleston council chambers on the morning of Friday, April 28, according to the department.

Gomes is a native of North Charleston and brings more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement.

City leaders previously said Gomes would begin serving as police chief on May 1, 2023.