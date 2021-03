This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Sweetgrass Pharmacy and Compounding in Mt. Pleasant will be offering single dose vaccine shots at their pharmacy.

The vaccine clinic is open to the public and does not require an appointment. People are welcome to receive the Johnson & Johnson, single dose vaccine Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The pharmacy asks that you bring your prescription insurance information or Medicare red, white, and blue card.