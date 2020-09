MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Swig and Swine is calling on the community as they search for a trailer that was stolen Sunday morning.

According to the restaurants Facebook page, the cooker trailer was stolen between 1:55 a.m. and 1:57 a.m. from the Shipyard Park area of Mount Pleasant.

Provided

Provided

Survellience photos show a 2005 or 2009 Chrysler Aspen or Dodge Durango, which appears to be white, carrying the trailer away.

News 2 has reached out to the Mount Pleasant Police Department for more information.