Swim Across America event on Kiawah Island

This Sunday you can swim for a reason on Kiawah Island.

The Swim Across America charity swim will raise money to support cancer research at MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center.

All ages and levels can participate.

The event is on August 4th at Night Heron Park on Kiawah Island.

There are 2 options to participate 0.5 mile or 1.5-mile open water swims, or register to volunteer and support our swimmers. They will have Olympians present to support our swimmers before, during and after the swim.

This is a fully supported open water swim, meaning they have Kiawah Beach Patrol, Lifeguards, volunteer kayakers, angel swims, and land support. Officials will also have Swim Across America night at Freshfields on Friday evening and offer an Olympian pool party to the kids of all participants/volunteers and Kiawah guests on Saturday at 4:30 PM lead by the youngest US Swimmer to medal in the 2016 Rio Paralympic – Hanna Aspden.

All the proceeds from these events go to support the lifesaving work being done at Hollings Cancer Center in downtown Charleston.