KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – On Sunday nearly 100 simmers participated in an open water swim event to raise money for cancer research.

The 2022 Swim Across America Charleston-Kiawah Open Water Swim rose $55,000 for Swim Across America’s local beneficiary, the Hollings Cancer Center.

Pictured in the red shirts are some of the Olympic swimmers who joined the swim this morning in Kiawah: Craig Beardsley (1980 & being inducted into the International Swimmer’s Hall of Fame this Fall), Jenny Thompson (1992, 1996, 2000, 2004) and Steve Gregg (1976)- via Swim Across America

Brad Johnson and Jana Chanthabane are cancer survivors that met at the inaugural Swim Across America Charleston-Kiawah event in 2018.

Five years later, Johnson and Chanthabane are co-chairing the Swim Across America Charleston-Kiawah Open Water Swim.

“I know personally the impact that breakthrough research can have on a person’s life and I want to see more cancer research save even more lives. With Swim Across America events like the one in Charleston-Kiawah, we can all make a difference,” Johnson said.

The duo was joined by Olympic swimmers and volunteers at Night Heron Park on Kiawah Island.

While this is only the event’s fifth year in Charleston, the national nonprofit is celebrating its 35th anniversary. In the organization’s 35 years, it has seen more than 100,000 swimmers and raised $100 million to fight cancer.

In the organization’s five years on Kiawah Island, it has raised over 200,000 for Hollings Cancer Canter at MUSC.