Swimmers asked to stay out of the water on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Town leaders on Sullivan’s Island ask for swimmers to stay out of the water due to significant risks over the next several days.

Town Administrator Andy Benke on Sunday said ocean conditions are extremely dangerous at Sullivan’s Island as a result of northeast wind and King Tides this past week.

These impacts have resulted in very strong rip currents running parallel to the beach. Currents at inlets, near the harbor channel and near sandbars can be even stronger.

Benke said conditions will only become more perilous as effects from Hurricane Dorian begin to arrive along the coast.

As swell size increases, it will become more difficult for first responders to reach swimmers. Benke said the Sullivan’s Island Fire Department has responded to several swimmers in distress.

Swimmers are asked to not enter the ocean until further notice. They say swimmers entering the ocean are doing so at their own risk.

Earlier Sunday, viewer Patrick Bryant sent us video of beach erosion and damage to fencing and palm trees on the Isle of Palms.