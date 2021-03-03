T-Mobile expansion bringing 540 new jobs to Charleston County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – T-Mobile on Wednesday announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County with a $10.2 million investment in its Customer Operations Center.

The expansion will create around 540 new jobs, bringing the total number of full-time employees at the location to over 1,500.

In 2020, T-Mobile updated its Rivers Avenue Customer Care Center, expanding the location by over 44,000 square feet. The new center will accommodate the growing team.

T-Mobile said the “decision to expand [the] customer care team in the region is a testament to the quality of Charleston County’s talent and resources, and an investment in the company’s commitment to providing high quality customer care.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES