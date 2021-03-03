T-Mobile expansion bringing 540 new jobs to Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – T-Mobile on Wednesday announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County with a $10.2 million investment in its Customer Operations Center.

The expansion will create around 540 new jobs, bringing the total number of full-time employees at the location to over 1,500.

In 2020, T-Mobile updated its Rivers Avenue Customer Care Center, expanding the location by over 44,000 square feet. The new center will accommodate the growing team.

T-Mobile said the “decision to expand [the] customer care team in the region is a testament to the quality of Charleston County’s talent and resources, and an investment in the company’s commitment to providing high quality customer care.”