Table & Twine launches “Treats with a Purpose” for large and small dogs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Table and Twine, a meal delivery service in Charleston, is selling chef-curated dog treats in support of the Charleston Animal Society.

The treats, which can be ordered for small or large dogs, are made with natural ingredients like peanut butter & bananas, and peanut butter & pumpkin.

100% of the profits from each treat bag will go back to the Charleston Animal Society and can be ordered for $10.00 for large dogs and $7.50 for small dogs through Table and Twine’s website.

To learn more or place your order please visit: https://tableandtwinechs.com/pages/charleston-animal-society-treats

