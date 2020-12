CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Currently, prices are at a steady rise in the Lowcountry.

The national average is about $2.22/gallon for regular gas. So, we took a look at what we are paying right here in the Lowcountry.

According to Gasbuddy.com, a gallon of regular will cost you:

$2.00 in Georgetown County

$1.97 in Charleston County

$1.95 in Berkeley County

$1.93 in Dorchester County

$1.92 in Colleton County

$1.90 in Williamsburg County