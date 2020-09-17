Tanger Outlets announces grand opening for new Calvin Klein store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular new brand is heading to the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.

Calvin Klein will open a 7,000 sq-ft store in the outdoor shopping center on September 25th.

The store, which will be located across from Starbucks, will offer modern, sophisticated styles in a wide selection of Men’s and Women’s clothing including jeans, shirts, underwear, and more, according to a news release Thursday.

Shoppers can enjoy up to 60% off in savings during the store’s grand opening.

