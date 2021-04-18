Tanger Outlets to host Spring Job Fair

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — Tanger Outlets will be hosting a Spring Job Fair on Monday, April 19.

Remedy Intelligent Staffing is sponsoring the event that goes from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Some retailers including: Columbia Sportswear, Tory Burch, American Eagle Outfitters, Under Armour, Sperry, and Starbucks will have tables outside their stores. They will be there to assist applicants and conduct interviews on the spot.

People interested in working for center management, shopping services, security and maintenance can head to Suite 1072, across from Carter’s.

If you are interested in working for Remedy Intelligent Staffing, you can head to Suite 1074 also near Carter’s.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress for interviews.

