LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire was reported near an elementary school in Ladson early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the scene just after 5:30 a.m. along Ladson Road.

Chief Joshua Woodall with the C&B Fire Department said a tar machine that was being used for roofing at Ladson Elementary School sparked the small fire.

Thankfully it did not take fire crews long to put the fire out. We’re told firefighters were only on the scene for less than an hour.