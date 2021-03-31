Target taking over former Forever 21 space on King Street in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Target is setting up shop on King Street in downtown Charleston.

Commercial real estate company, The Beach Company, announced on Wednesday that Target Corporation has leased 30,000 square feet of high street retail space in downtown Charleston’s historic district.

The store will be located on a prime corner of King and Market Streets in the former Forever 21 space, also known as Majestic Square.

“The Beach Company was determined to find a world-class retailer to serve a wide demographic for this premier space in the city’s busiest commercial district,” said Tom Stockdale, Director of Commercial Asset Management with The Beach Company in an announcement this week. “This ideal location in partnership with Target provides Majestic Square an opportunity to further support downtown Charleston’s residents, area employees and visitors.”

An opening date has not yet been announced. Target currently has stores in Mount Pleasant, West Ashley, North Charleston and Summerville.