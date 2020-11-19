Task force to meet Thursday on efforts to preserve the St. Julian Devine Smokestacks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A task force that will decide the future of the Saint Julian Devine Community Center chimneys will meet for the first time on Thursday.

The group must decide whether to fully preserve, partially preserve, or knock the smokestacks down.

Leaders with the City of Charleston say they are willing to spend millions to preserve them, saying it would be dangerous to leave the chimneys because they are currently in danger of collapsing.

The city first ordered the smokestacks to be demolished back in August after they tried to find a way to stabilize them. That decision was based on hurricane season with unstable structures putting people at risk of injury.

Leaders later developed a plan to try and preserve the iconic towers, by creating three options – a complete restoration, partial restoration and complete demolition.

Members of the Eastside Community have been speaking out in favor of saving the smokestacks because of their historical value.

The task force consists of city leaders, council members and preservationists.