Task Force working to alleviate flooding in James Island neighborhoods

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)–

The Flood Prevention Task Force is working to mitigate flooding across Charleston County.

On Wednesday, members will visit James Island neighborhoods affected by flooding to talk with homeowners, who contacted Charleston County leaders, about the problem.

According to today’s schedule, the task force plans to stop at nearly one dozen homes

They will look at areas of standing water, crawl spaces, and ditches.

State senator Sandy Senn is part of the task force.

She says the DOT, county, city, and towns are working together to solve the problem within existing budgets.

“We learned a while back that if we only bring one agency into a neighborhood, it’s really not going to help, because a lot of times they are overlapping jurisdictions. The real way to fix a neighborhood isn’t just to fix it ditch by ditch, it’s to bring every single agency in and have them work together.” Sandy Senn, SC Senator (R)

Neighborhood visits are expected to happen from 9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m on Wednesday.

If you live in Charleston County and deal with flooding, you can contact the county and request the task force visit your home. Do so, by clicking here to fill out a “Residential Flood Prevention Questionnaire” and submitting it to the Charleston County Legislative Delegation Office.