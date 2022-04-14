MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- In honor of the USS Yorktown’s 79th birthday, Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is inviting guests to take a bite out of history.

On April 15, Patriots Point is launching “Captain Jockos Chocos,” using the same recipe that was used to feed sailors aboard the ship in WWII. The cookie is named for the USS Yorktown’s first captain, Admiral Joseph James “Jocko” Clark.

The original recipe yielded 10,000 cookies and used 112 pounds of chocolate chips, 500 eggs, and 165 pounds of flour in each batch.

Original WWII Recipe

Each batch yielded 10,000 chocolate chip cookies

USS Yorktown Bakery





Patriots Points partnered with local business owner and US Marine Corps veteran, Webb Cheshire, to pare down the recipe into a manageable size and bake the sweet treat.

Each cookie costs $5 with proceeds going to the USS Yorktown Foundation.