FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The fun is set to begin next weekend when Folly Beach hosts its most delicious celebration of the year – Taste of Folly!

Friday, Jan. 19 will kick off the weekend with a cocktail competition where Folly’s best establishments will compete to create the most unique and delicious cocktail. Locals are invited to try them all and vote for the winner. The competition will take place at Tides Pavilion Ballroom from 6 – 9 p.m. Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door, it includes samples of all cocktails plus appetizers.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, family and friends are invited to Folly’s Savory Saturday street closure event from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Restaurants, bars and vendors will be taking over Center Street to showcase food, drinks and cooking skills through live demonstrations. Taste of Folly will also feature contests, a chili cook-off, live music and a kids’ area. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free and Folly residents with proof of residence are free.

Center Street will be closed to all auto traffic between Huron Ave and Arctic Ave at 7 a.m. and reopen at 6 p.m.

For more information about the Taste of Folly festival or to purchase tickets go to VisitFolly.com.