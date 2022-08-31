CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Heads up, Lowcountry teachers! A national chain has your morning coffee run covered on Sept. 6.

Biggby Coffee is giving teachers with a valid school ID a free 16oz beverage of their choice at participating locations on Tuesday.

The promotion is valid on all hot or iced drinks including coffee, tea, hot chocolate, freezes, and the newly introduced Biggby Blast energy drink.

“Whatever way you like to get your caffeine in, Biggby Coffee has you covered this school year,” the company said in a press release.

Biggby Coffee has more than 300 locations nationwide including in Summerville, Goose Creek, North Charleston, and West Ashley.

