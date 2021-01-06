Teachers evacuated at Goose Creek Elementary School due to “presence of smoke; virtual classes delayed

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Teachers and staff at Goose Creek Elementary School were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution” on Wednesday morning due to the presence of smoke.

Students are currently learning from home this week and were not in the building.

Berkeley County School District spokeswoman, Katie Tanner, said teachers informed their students that Google Meets are postponed until the teachers can return to their classrooms.

Fire crews have responded to the school to investigate the source of the smoke.