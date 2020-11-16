Teachers’ Supply Closet needs new home, donations, and volunteers

During the pandemic, the need remains to provide school supplies for teachers and students, and the Teachers’ Supply Closet is doing just that, but they need your help. The nonprofit’s annual fundraiser, The John L. Orr, Sr. Legacy Breakfast will be held Tuesday virtually.

Teachers’ Supply Closet serves Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Four school districts. Lynette Duggins is the executive director.

She says, “We supply free supplies to teachers for their students in the Tri-county area to the sum of 6.1-million-dollars after 12 years of service to our community here. Over 220-thousand students, and over 9-thousand teachers have come through here to shop for their students. This nonprofit needs a new home. We need volunteers. We need new donors. We need supporters. We’re in need. We need your help as the community.”

The nonprofit is funded through grants, as well as community, business, and private citizens donations.

Duggins says the need has increased during the pandemic. “Always in need. We need. We need. We need because we know when teachers come in and shop, they’re taking things to provide materials for our children to learn,” says Duggins.

Teachers often reach into their own pockets to provide school supplies for students. TSC helps meet that need.

Teachers can shop on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Duggins says, “We have to make sure that we’re in business to supply free supplies for those children. It’s important because we know in our state we’re the only ones doing this. Duggins says TSC’s mission is her passion because, for her, it’s personal.

“I know the need. I experienced the need in my life. I’ve heard stories of kids coming the first day of school with no supplies, so that’s why. I want to make sure they have what they need in the classroom. I love it! I love it! I love it! Every day for me is a happy day for me because I’m taking care of the children, and according to our board of directors, we are fitting the need of the community. We’re excited about that,” said Duggins.

The virtual John L. Orr, Sr. Legacy Breakfast will be held Tuesday November 17th at 9 a.m. If you would like to particIpate, make a donation to Teachers’ Supply Closet, or volunteer, call 843-529-4931 or clIck here: info@teacherssupplycloset.org.