Tech issue allowed participant phone numbers to be displayed during Charleston City Council livestream

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is issuing an apology after telephone numbers were publicly displayed on a screen during a city council meeting Tuesday night.

City leaders said a technical error allowed the phone numbers of seven virtual participants to be displayed over the city’s livestream during a public comment section.

“Two were in favor of the establishment of a Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission (HARCC) and against the King Street BID. Five were opposed to the HARCC,” the city said.

After learning about the tech issue, the city’s IT department removed the video from YouTube, blurred the phone numbers, and then reuploaded the video.

“The city apologizes to everyone whose telephone number was displayed and will work to ensure that this type of error does not happen again,” they said.