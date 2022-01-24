Tecklenburg tells News 2 he will seek a third term as Charleston’s mayor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg told News 2’s Carolyn Murray that he plans to run for another term as the city’s leader.

The big announcement came during an interview ahead of Tuesday’s State of the City address.

“Mayor Tecklenburg, will you run for office again,” asked Murray. “I plan to,” Mayor Tecklenburg replied.

Tecklenburg was elected as Charleston’s first new mayor in more than 40 years, replacing longtime mayor Joseph P. Riley Jr., beginning his term in 2016. He won reelection against councilman Mike Seekings in 2019. If successful, it will be his third term as mayor.

During his time in office, Mayor Tecklenburg has led the city through snowstorms, hurricanes, and tropical storms. He’s helped the city find new ways to fight flooding and rising tides, navigated a global pandemic, led the city amid riots and protests, and found new ways to establish affordable housing.

Tecklenburg will deliver his annual State of the City address from council chambers Tuesday evening where he will address his next steps and discuss the future of the Holy City. News 2 will broadcast the speech both on-air and online at counton2.com.