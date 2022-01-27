TEDxCharleston returns in March

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The world-famous TED speaker series is returning to Charleston after a two-year hiatus.
TEDxCharleston, an independently organized TED event, is a half-day immersive experience where you can hear from Lowcountry movers, shakers, and changemakers.
This year’s event is themed “CASCADES” which “embodies the spirit that triggers great force and movement within the Charleston community and beyond.”
Among the featured speakers are Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders, former pro-baseball player and inspirational speaker Chris Singleton, and epidemiologist/DHEC consultant Jane Kelly.
The full lineup of speakers:
The 2022 edition of TEDxCharleston will take place on March 23 at the Charleston Music Hall from 12:30 – 5 PM. Purchase tickets here.