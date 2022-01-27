TEDxCharleston returns in March

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The world-famous TED speaker series is returning to Charleston after a two-year hiatus.

TEDxCharleston, an independently organized TED event, is a half-day immersive experience where you can hear from Lowcountry movers, shakers, and changemakers.

This year’s event is themed “CASCADES” which “embodies the spirit that triggers great force and movement within the Charleston community and beyond.”

Among the featured speakers are Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders, former pro-baseball player and inspirational speaker Chris Singleton, and epidemiologist/DHEC consultant Jane Kelly.

The full lineup of speakers:

*All photos and captions courtesy of TEDxCharleston

Jody Bell: When this College of Charleston freshman was in high school, she noticed good friends suddenly not coming to school out of fear for their undocumented parents. Jody will share her idea to help educate this growing, often overlooked population.

Jared Bramblett: Flooding is escalating: solutions are daunting. Jared, engineer and expert on issues relating to flood mitigation, sees the need for increasing collective awareness on sea-level rise impact and modifying approaches to accelerating risks.

Chris Singleton: A former pro baseball player and best-selling children’s book author, Chris also inspires listeners with his message of resilience, forgiveness and unity following the loss of his mother in the 2015 Mother Emanuel Church Tragedy in Charleston.

Austin Fitzhenry: Enamored with biology from an early age, Austin looks to nature for clues on improving our own human interactions. Who knew that the much-maligned snake would give us a template on how to treat each other in life, by using environmental responsibility as a natural bridge to culture and environment?

Jane Kelly: The Covid pandemic reignited an age-old debate about myths and realities of health and medicine. Jane is a veteran epidemiologist and was on the front line of the pandemic as a consultant for DHEC. She brings her perspective on the challenge of finding the truth in today’s noisy world.

Jacquelyn Nagel: The old saying holds true: we can learn from nature. Jacquelyn, a PhD in mechanical engineering, believes inspiration through biomimicry can lead to realistic and feasible solutions using nature as a guide.

Sam Norton: Farming – not on land – but in the sea. Budding entrepreneur and recipient of the most ever grant funding by a College of Charleston student, Sam is working to grow a new sustainable food supply.

Karen Perlmutter: With a master’s degree in clinical social work, Karen has seen first-hand that addiction is a tragedy with a profound effect on the family. She has ideas on how to combat addiction through more than treating the addict.

Kristy Pierce-Danford: A director of Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) since its inception, Kristy has seen how diminishing resources and inadequate prisons and jails present growing challenges on the horizon

Raven Saunders: Raven took the world by storm when she won a silver medal in the shot put at the Tokyo Games, her second Olympics. Hear about the challenges she faced, on and off the field – throughout her journey from high school in Charleston to Olympic champion.

Russell Reagan: Must the grass always be greener? Expert horticultural scientist and landscaper Russell thinks there are more options than having a lush, green lawn, which in the long run may do more harm to our environment.

John Rhodes: Becoming a physician is hard enough, but MUSC cardiologist John proves that overcoming dyslexia, attention deficit and other processing deficits is not an insurmountable task. John scored zero on his MCAT reading, but is now a doctor.

Steven Rosenzweig: A happy accident in the lab leads to incredible advances in cancer and dementia treatment. This MUSC and Hollings Cancer Center researcher, Steven, a PhD from the University of Toronto and former faculty at Yale Medical School, provides more.

Keith Smalls: The only formerly incarcerated member of Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC), Keith’s 19 years in prison’s punishment and rehabilitation process taught him what doesn’t work.

The 2022 edition of TEDxCharleston will take place on March 23 at the Charleston Music Hall from 12:30 – 5 PM. Purchase tickets here.