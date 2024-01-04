NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile is facing a charge of murder following a Christmas Eve shooting in North Charleston.

Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex off Windsor Hill Blvd.

The victim, 23-year-old Devin Ramsey, was found dead inside a vehicle in the complex’s parking lot.

A spokesman for NCPD, Harve Jacobs, said detectives identified the juvenile as a suspect during their investigation. His charges include murder and attempted armed robbery.

The juvenile is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

An investigation is ongoing.