CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A teenager who admitted to attending a senior skip day where five people were shot was arrested hours later for possessing a stolen vehicle, according to emails obtained by News 2 from the Charleston Police Department.

A vehicle that matched the description of a suspect involved in the Isle of Palms beach shooting was stopped by officers near the intersection of Mary Ader Avenue and Glenn McConnell Parkway on the night of April 7.

A detective who responded to the stop, along with two members of the FBI Task Force, said the vehicle was reported stolen out of the Goose Creek Police Department.

The 17-year-old driver, whose name was redacted because of their age, was detained. Five female passengers were with him at the time.

In his email, the detective said a bullet hole was visible in the passenger side of the vehicle. But it’s worth noting that there was no information about when or how the bullet hole got there.

The five female passengers were interviewed, but authorities said they did not get much information from them other than the group was at the beach when the shooting happened and that they left the beach in the vehicle before ending up at a Waffle House on Main Road and Highway 17 to eat before they were stopped.

The teenager told detectives that he got the car from a friend off Remount Road and paid $100 to use the car to go to the beach for the senior skip day.

According to the email, the teen told authorities that he did not have a gun and did not shoot anyone.

He allowed detectives to search through his phone. They allegedly observed him with a rifle at an apartment earlier in the day, and again with the same rifle in a dark car at Waffle House around 10:15 p.m.

“He said the rifle was in another car he was with at Waffle House but would not provide the identity,” the detective said in his email.

The detective said the teenager also had images on his phone at the beach wearing a cross-body fanny pack, which police said is typically used to carry firearms. The teen said he dropped the fanny pack while he was running.

No firearms were found inside the vehicle at the time of the search.

The teen was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was booked into the Department of Juvenile Justice based on the ongoing Isle of Palms investigation.

Detectives said the teen had prior juvenile arrests.

News 2 reached out to Isle of Palms PD on Tuesday afternoon. We’re told that after Charleston PD determined the vehicle was connected to the senior skip day, their own detectives began investigating the case and any possible relation.

Two other people were arrested shortly after the shooting. A 16-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carrying of a firearm. An 18-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm in a municipal parking lot.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett told city leaders on Tuesday the person responsible for the shooting has not yet been taken into custody. But he noted that the investigation is “active” and “moving forward.”