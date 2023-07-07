CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A teenager was injured Friday afternoon after they became pinned between two cars near the Medical University of South Carolina.

Officials said a 17-year-old male was helping to unload a wheelchair from a car when the vehicle behind him rolled forward and pinned him between the two cars.

The teenager was taken to the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

MUSC’s Public Safety Department said the driver of the second vehicle thought his car was in park and started to exit the vehicle for an appointment. “Fortunately, the accident was not serious,” officials said.