NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A teenager was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left two people injured earlier this month, according to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD).

According to police, two people were injured and taken to the hospital following the Nov. 18 shooting on Irving Drive.

During the investigation, detectives identified 19-year-old Dantevon Parker as the suspect.

Parker is charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.