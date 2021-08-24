TELUS International set to establish operations in Charleston Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – TELUS International, a customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers digital solutions for global brands has announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County.

The $3.4 million initial investment will create nearly 1,200 news jobs by 2022.

TELUS International company has over 56,000 team members, operates in more than 25 countries and partners with brands across high-growth industry verticals, including: technology and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare and travel, and hospitality.

“We are thrilled to be expanding into North Charleston and tapping into the region’s attractive talent pool to support our company’s continued growth, as well as becoming more actively involved in the months and years ahead in community giving and volunteer initiatives to contribute to the health and well-being of the region’s citizens,” said TELUS International Chief Operating Officer Chuck Koskovich.

In the United States, TELUS International also has operations in Folsom, California and Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We’re excited to welcome TELUS International to South Carolina and celebrate their decision to do business in our state. By creating approximately 1,200 new jobs in Charleston County, this company is making a commitment to the entire community that will make a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

The new operations is set to be located at 3450 Ingleside Blvd. in North Charleston.

Those interested in joining TELUS International should visit the company’s career website for further information on positions available.