FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Ahead of the busy Fourth of July week, the city of Folly Beach wants to remind you that you can’t bring un-registered, personal golf carts to the city wile renting a house on Folly Beach.

Residents must register golf carts with the city and obtain golf cart stickers.

Visitors can’t register golf carts that have been brought onto the island temporarily unless they provide proof that the golf cart is registered with the DMV at a Folly Beach address.