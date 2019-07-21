Temporary road closings in Dorchester County for Drainage Upgrades

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will be upgrading the drainage system on Renau Boulevard at the Rumphs Hill Creek crossing to improve safety and reduce flooding in the area.

The upgrade helps repair and enlarge the drainage system that has been damaged or eroded from a series of weather events.

Renau Boulevard will have to close.

The road closure begins July 22 and is expected to remain in place until September 23. A detour will be in place.

Officials say they will be replacing the current pipe crossing with a box culvert, adding new guard rails, and installing new pavement.

Sea Island Land Development will be completing the project.

The detours for the road are as follows:

Detour to Highway 78

Renau Boulevard > Right on Lake Drive > Right on McMakin Street > Left on Pete Ewers Drive > Highway 78

Detour from Highway 78

Highway 78 > Pete Ewers Drive > Right on McMakin Street > Left on Lake Drive > Left on Renau Boulevard