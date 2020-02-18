The City of North Charleston needs your input to complete their ten-year comprehensive plan

NORTH CHARLESTON, S. C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston wants your input on its ten-year comprehensive plan.

On Tuesday, the City will hold the first of five public meetings throughout the month of February to collect community feedback.

The plan is called ‘Prime North Charleston.’ The goal is to take input from the community and use it to create a long-range strategic plan that will serve as a guide for the future of North Charleston. The framework of the plan will apply to elected officials, appointed officials and staff to implement policies to make the community’s vision a reality.

“We need your advice, we need your support, to make sure that North Charleston for the next ten years is moving in the direction that you want to see it go…” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said. “Now we want you to come look at the results, make sure you agree the direction that you’ve requested we move forward for the next 10 years.”

Prime North Charleston is made up of nine key elements which include: population changes, economics, cultural resources, natural resources, community facilities, housing, land uses, transportation, and priority investments.

“Some of the things that we look at in the comp plan is livability and quality of life for you,” Mayor Summery said. “Sustainability and growth is important as we look to the future. Making sure that we have economic opportunity and mobility connectivity.”

Tuesday night’s meeting is being held at the North Charleston Transit Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you can’t make Tuesday night’s input session, here are the input meetings you can attend: