CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Love tequila? Through August, SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar is bringing back Tequila Thursdays at both its Mount Pleasant and Summerville locations.

Starting Thursday, SOL is throwing parties every week to celebrate the Summer of Tequila with happy hour specials and free tequila tastings.

Happy Hour starts at 4 p.m. with complimentary tequila tasting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tequila Thursdays will also feature live music on the patio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Over 10 artists are featured in the music line-up including Jacob Poole, Bubba LeMacks, Katie Lyon, Justin Hodge, and Eric Vaughn.

More information can be found at SolSouthwestKitchen.com