CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Have you been to the theater lately? An initiative to bring more people back to the cinema will take place this weekend – and it will only cost you $3.

Charleston’s only independent theater, Terrace Theater, will offer the special $3 admission price on movie tickets during the newly created National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3rd.

According to NBC News, the discount was made possible by nonprofit The Cinema Foundation. Something they hope to make an annual event.

The $3 ticket event includes every movie, every showtime, and every format. That means you can enjoy popcorn, snacks, and treats you look forward to when seeing a movie in the theater.

Terrace Theater is located off Maybank Highway in Charleston. Other movie chains, like Regal, will also participate in the event.