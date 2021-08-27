Terrace Theater to reduce capacity amid COVID-19 surge, won’t require proof of vaccines or negative test

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Terrace Theater announced Friday it was limiting capacity to 50% for the near future amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The theater said it would not be policing masks, nor checking for guest vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test. “Common sense will be our guidelines,” the theater said in a social media post. “By limiting our numbers allowed inside, we can do our part to help.”

Guests are asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines that have been set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Staff members will wear masks. “Cleaning will keep at its intensified level and the distancing will be encouraged,” the theater said.

While national chain movie theaters remained closed throughout most of the pandemic last year, Terrace Theater offered a unique experience for movie lovers – they set up a drive-in experience in their parking lot, and later began allowing moviegoers inside the theater at reduced capacity.

The message from the theater comes after two downtown entertainment venues announced new COVID-19 protocols this week which included requiring proof of vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests.