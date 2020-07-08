Testing locations continue to see large crowds as cases spike in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Large crowds continue to show up at various coronavirus testing locations in the Lowcountry.

DHEC has 80 testing events planned through August 4th. So, how soon will you get your test results if you attend a public free or low-cost testing site versus seeing a private doctor?

COVID-19 testing took place at Charleston Southern University on Wednesday where a number of people showed up for testing at little or no cost.

“I play football here, I’m a computer science major and they’re just making sure all the football, all the sports players get tested, so you know we can all stay safe so we can work out and everything,” Jacourtney Snipes.

Snipes plays on the defensive line for the Buccaneers. He was able to walk across the street on campus for a free COVID test.

“We’ve been waiting for about two or three hours. We’ve been up here since 8:30. The test itself was kind of painful but it’s for the greater good,” he said.

He says training under COVID-19 has been different.

“Oh, it changed a lot. Going back home and having to work out alone is tough. It’s still got to get it done. I’m just glad to be back on campus and get back to work.”

I asked DHEC about test results times for free testing by DHEC compared to a private doctor’s office for a fee.

DHEC said in part, “DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is able to turn around test results back to the health care provider who submitted the specimens in about 72 hours. It’s our understanding that some private labs have a current turnaround time of several days, but are working to shorten that wait time.”

So, it really can just vary.

Snipes says COVID-19 is just another obstacle to overcome.

“It’s been a challenge, a real challenge, but we’ve got to persevere because life doesn’t stop.”

DHEC said they have additional testing set up for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Hanahan and North Charleston.

You can see a list of the testing sites by clicking here.