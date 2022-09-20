MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- One lucky tourist who visited Charleston on the Fourth of July left the Palmetto State a big winner.

The Texas man returned to the state his week to cash in the winning Powerball ticket at the South Carolina Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia.

Much to his surprise, the ticket he thought was worth $500 actually turned out to be worth $100,000. The surprise was “unexpected” and a “gift” the man said.

“Oh, thank you,” he said when cashing in the ticket.

The Powerball ticket was purchased at the Scotchman on Johnnie Dodds Blvd in Mount Pleasant which received a commission of $1,000.

The ticket matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number resulting in a $50,000 win. The player used a PowerPlay to double the win.

The odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball are 1 in 913,129.