SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Medical Center is celebrating babies born on Thanksgiving Day by giving newborns a special gift.

All babies born on Thanksgiving will receive unique Thanksgiving onesies to commemorate their birth on the holiday.

Summerville Medical says they have several mothers who they expect to give birth today.

The photo above shows Koah born early this morning to Brianna and Donovan Simmons.