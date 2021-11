CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thanksgiving Day started out frosty for many people, but it won’t be as cold in the afternoon with highs surging well into the 60s under a sunny sky.

Storm Team 2 said Thursday will be milder with a few areas possibly approaching 70 degrees.





Some showers and cooler temperatures are expected for Black Friday. The weekend will be dry with chilly mornings and very cool afternoons.

Happy Thanksgiving from Storm Team 2.