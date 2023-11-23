CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Happy Thanksgiving everyone.

Today’s forecast calls for an afternoon high of 64 degrees with a few clouds scattered; however, the sky will remain mostly sunny.

The lows today will dip into the low to high 40s. Cloud cover is expected to increase throughout the day. Rain chances will be greater after midnight tonight.

For Black Friday, highs will be in the low 60s with an average of 62 degrees and mostly cloudy. Rain chances for Friday are stronger especially in the morning, sitting at about 30%.

Whether you are traveling or staying at home, stay safe this Thanksgiving.