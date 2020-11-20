Thanksgiving meal distribution and turkey giveaway events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community meal distribution events will take place across the Lowcountry this weekend to provide Thanksgiving meals for families in need.

FRIDAY

The Macedonia AME Church will distribute meals from 3:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at 725 Savage Road in West Ashley.

SATURDAY

A mass food distribution event will take place beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the North Charleston Marriott at 4770 Goer Drive in North Charleston. Organizers say this will be a drive-through event with a limit of two families per vehicle.

Molina Healthcare will have a drive-thru Thanksgiving food giveaway from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Harvest Pointe Church located at 4870 Piedmont Ave. in North Charleston.

For people that still need to get their flu shots, CVS Health will be administering up to 100 flu vaccinations at an onsite outdoor tent area.

950 turkeys will be given away by Royal Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at 4750 Luella Avenue in North Charleston.

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will distribute pre-packaged Thanksgiving dinner meal kits to Veterans in need between 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the parking lot behind the medical center at 109 Bee Street in downtown Charleston.

The Albert Glover Funeral Home will host a drive-through turkey giveaway from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 113 Bryan Street in Summerville.

The Community Resource Center will hold a food distribution event and turkey giveaway on Saturday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Community Resource Center North Charleston and Awendaw, and at Southside Impact Church, located 87 Beaufain St.

MONDAY

The Community Resource Center will hold a food distribution event beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Summerville Family YMCA located at 208 W. Doty Ave.

The Greater Unity AME Church will host a Thanksgiving food distribution with turkeys from 2 p.m. at 744 Coach Road in Holly Hill.

TUESDAY