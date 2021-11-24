Thanksgiving Tips: The Complete Guide

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- The following tips can help you navigate the challenges of preparing Thanksgiving dinner.

When to thaw your turkey

Nothing is worse than going to prepare the Thanksgiving turkey and finding out your bird is still frozen! Remember: If thawing in the refrigerator, you should allow approximately 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds in a refrigerator set at 40 °F or below.

For the full guide to thawing your turkey, click HERE.

How to avoid 5 common stuffing mistakes

Stuffing? Dressing? Whatever you call it, this bread-based dish is a beloved accompaniment to the Thanksgiving turkey. But while its contents are pretty basic (bread, onions, celery, and herbs), it can be easy to mess up.

Use THESE TIPS to avoid a stuffing snafu.

Pie problems

While turkey may be the most important part of the meal, it just wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without pie. But regardless of whether you prefer pumpkin, apple, pecan (or something else), making the perfect pie can be a challenge for even the most experienced baker.

To learn how to handle common pie problems, click HERE.

What dishes can I make ahead of time?

So you’ve been tasked with hosting Thanksgiving dinner, and just thinking about all the dishes you have to prepare can feel daunting. Luckily, a lot of items on your Thanksgiving menu will stay good in the freezer or refrigerator for several days, giving you more time to enjoy with your friends and family on the big day.

Ease the Thanksgiving stress by making these SIDE DISHES ahead of time.

Make a tastier turkey

Turkey. Love it or hate it, turkey is going to be the focal point of many folks’ diets for the next few days. Knowing how to properly cook your holiday bird can make or break your holiday experience. No one wants to serve the turkey that their family is talking about for years for all the wrong reasons.

Here are some TIPS AND TRICKS that could help take your turkey from bland to glam.

How to keep your pumpkin pie from cracking

You followed all the directions from the recipe. You preheated the oven. You blind-baked the crust. Your fingers are stained orange from making your own pumpkin puree from scratch.

And what do you have to show for it? A fresh, lovingly baked pie … with a big ugly crack running down the center.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Learn the SECRET to baking crack-free pumpkin pie.

How to handle frying with and disposing of cooking oil

If you plan to fry a turkey this year, you need to know these TIPS.