Thanksgiving Traditions; How some celebrate ‘Turkey Day’ without turkey

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For many Americans, Thanksgiving means turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce. However, there are many individuals who celebrate Turkey day without the turkey.

For one West Virginia native, seafood scampi is on the menu tomorrow. Tony Martin says that he wants to try something different this year. Since he’ll be away from family, he’s cooking pasta for one.

“My neighbor gave me a pound of fresh shrimp caught from the creek yesterday. So I thought scallops, muscles, just do it different,” says Martin.

Those that partake in the traditional Thanksgiving meal typically have one dish that they’ve coined as their own. For Nahtanha Low, she’s mastered the art of the green bean casserole.

Her secret? Using 2 types of green beans.

“You have to know how to cook it. What I do is I use two cans of green beans and then I do frozen. I do a mix and it makes it way better,” she says.

Low says that every year her family picks out their Christmas tree after dinner. They watch Christmas movies and decorate to get into the holiday spirit.

Traditions around this time of year are heavily centered around the importance of family, friends and loved ones. One family has found a special way to remember why they’re thankful each year.

“Everybody stands in a circle before everybody gets ready to eat,” says Jennifer Talley. “We light a candle and it starts off with everyone going around the circle and saying something they’re thankful for.”

Talley explained that after everyone is finished, they blow out the candle and it’s time to eat. She says it’s a beautiful tradition that they plan to never stop doing.

If you have a special, wacky, or even normal tradition…we’d like to hear about it! Leave us a comment or message on our social media platforms.