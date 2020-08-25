The American Red Cross is asking for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their convalescent plasma

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is calling on all Coronavirus survivors to donate their plasma as supplies are running low.

Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 likely have antibodies in the plasma in their blood. Over the weekend, the Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the emergency use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma as a treatment of hospitalized patients.

Now, The American Red Cross is working to supply the demand needed across the United States.

“This is proven now to be an effective treatment slash aid to those who really have serious cases of the coronavirus,” said Ben Williamson, the Communications Director for The American Red Cross for South Carolina.

The process to donate is easy. Most importantly, you must have a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 test in order to donate.

Williamson said once you’re 14-days symptom-free of the Coronavirus, are feeling well and are eligible to donate, you should contact The Red Cross.

“And then someone will reach out to you and hopefully schedule an appointment,” said Williamson.

Here in the Lowcountry, there are two blood donation centers, one located in Mount Pleasant and one in West Ashley. Once you arrive at your appointment, you’ll fill out paperwork and then nurses will hook you up to a machine and take your plasma while you relax.

Right now, the demand is for convalescent plasma is high.

“The issue right now is that we’re putting convalescent plasma out, sending it out, distributing it much more quickly than we are bringing it in,” said Williamson.

He said in the last month, The Red Cross has seen a need from hospitals not just here in South Carolina, but across the country double in requests for convalescent plasma.

By donating with The Red Cross, the organization will work to meet the need locally first with the ability to send it nationwide if needed.

“We’ve been able to collect convalescent plasma from about 14-thousand donors from across the country and have been able to distribute about 32-thousand units of convalescent plasma,” said Williamson.

By donating, you could help up to three patients in need.

“When you’re giving convalescent plasma, think about the person that will soon get that,” said Williamson.

For those looking to donate or to learn if you’re eligible to donate, click here.