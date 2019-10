CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Annual Survivor’s Gala was held in honor of people who have beat Breast Cancer.

The event serves to not only raise money, but to also honor those in the Breast Cancer survivor community with dinner, dancing, and an auction.

In addition to those who have already beat Breast Cancer, the group will also honor those who are still fighting the disease and pay homage to those who have lost their lives.