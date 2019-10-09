The BCD-COG wants your input on long-range transportation plans

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments wants your input on long-range transportation plans.

The Council is updating plans for the region’s rural areas which set priorities for spending amounts on transportation projects in the region over the next 25 years. These plans are federally funded and would include projects like transit facilities, highways, bike routes, pedestrian routes, roads, and bridges.

These plans are updated every five years. The Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments recently completed the urbanized long-range transportation plan. Now, they’re focusing their attention on rural areas.

They’re asking for the community’s input on future development and which projects people find are most important in terms of funding.

“So now are rolling out a project to take a look at what the needs are in the rural areas,” Planning Director for the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments, Kathryn Basha said. “And that’s what these meetings are about is to basically start formulating that plan for those areas in the future.”

Following the meetings, the public comment will be compared with county concerns and then scored on importance from greatest to least.

“And that could be anything from having a need for transit service because they don’t have vehicles to use on the road, or needing a wider shoulder for safety or that there are intersections that they find are problematic.”

Wednesday kicks off the first of a three-part series of meetings.

Meeting locations and limes include:

October 9, 2019

3:00 – 7:00 pm

Dorchester County Library

506 N. Parler Avenue, St. George SC 29477

October 10, 2019

3:00 – 7:00 pm

Berkeley Electric Cooperative Community Center

7200 North US17, Awendaw SC 29429

October 16, 2019

2:30-6:30 pm

Berkeley County Library

113 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen SC 29479

You can also provide your input online by completing a survey. If you wish to do so, click here.