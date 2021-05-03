The Beach Boys to perform at the Charleston Gaillard Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beach Boys are heading to the Lowcountry!

The Charleston Gaillard Center announced on Monday the legendary group will pull into town for a performance in October as they mark more than a half century of making music.

Tickets, which start at $60, will go on sale Friday, May 7th at 11:00 a.m. at gaillardcenter.org.

Gaillard Center members will receive access to presale.

With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history, according to a media release.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band.

This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.