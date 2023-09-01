MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Wando and Lucy Beckham are starting to build their rivalry, and Goose creek and Stratford have their fair share of wins.

But nothing has stood the test of time like Berkeley and Summerville.

“Two communities that were separate from Charleston, really back then. That really have their identity in part in their football programs,” said former Green Wave assistant coach Sam Clark.

Friday night will mark the 88th meeting between the Stags and Green Wave.

A series that Watson Mims has been a part of since the late 1940’s.

“That senior year, it was built up. They had the paper, Summerville was a powerhouse that year. They were supposed to stomp us by 25-30 points. But they had to come back to tie us 12-12 and I had a good game against them,” Mims said.

The former safety and end, Mims’ memories about the series are about as long as the chains he’s been carrying on the sidelines for the past 40 years.

“It was just some tough ball games, and ol’ Moody and John got after it when they got out there.”

The two coaching legends, Berkeley’s Gerald Moody and Summerville’s John Mckissick weren’t the only ones that had a stake in the rivalry back then.

“The naval shipyard was huge, the guys get to work Monday morning, they pick at each other. And there were some folks that would not talk to each other for a long time because the rivalry, bets that they’d placed on the rivalry or family that played in the rivalry, but it was very intense,” Clark said.

Schools have since sprung off of Berkeley and Summerville since the rivalry began in the 1920’s.

But a century later when these two clash, it is still a big deal.

“When we played em now, we wanted to beat ’em. I think it’s always been a good rivalry. It’s always Berkeley and Summerville,” Watson Mims said.