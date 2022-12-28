(NEXSTAR) – Of all the things Guy Fieri has eaten, a piece of fried chicken in South Carolina really captured his heart.

Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home-style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

The show, which is in its 42nd season, focuses on finding the best local food spots around the country.

After reviewing thousands of restaurants, Mashed, a food news and recipe site, went across the map and compiled a list of Fieri’s favorite food destinations in each state.

According to Mashed, the chef’s favorite spot in South Carolina is Early Bird Diner in Charleston.

When Fieri visited in 2011, the diner was both a spot for breakfast and late-night munchies, open until 4 a.m. on weekends. Over 10 years later, the restaurant is still open, but the late nights are over. Chefs serve up breakfast, lunch and Sunday brunch.

Early Bird’s most famous dish is the pecan fried chicken and cinnamon waffle, topped with honey mustard barbecue sauce and maple syrup.

“You get the savory chicken and the sweet waffle, and eat them together,” said Fieri as he tasted alongside chef Dexter Haigler. “The savory, the sweet, the crunchy, the salty, you’ve got all kinds of things going on here. … It seems so wrong, but it just feels so right.”

Other dishes listed as favorites on the diner’s menu include shrimp and grits, a corn cake benedict, and “The Mess,” a mix of curried vegetables, eggs and avocado served with a biscuit or toast.

Early Bird Diner – located at 1644 Savannah Highway, Charleston – is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.