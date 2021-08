CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Blood Connection will host a blood drive on August 12 at the Joseph R. Riley Jr. Park in partnership with the Charleston RiverDogs.

The blood drive is scheduled from 1 P.M. to 6 P.M., and anyone who donates will receive two tickets to future RiverDogs games and an exclusive RiverDogs t-shirt.

An appointment can be made here.